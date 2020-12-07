Reading Royals and Met-Ed Announce Joint Volunteer & Community Engagement Initiatives for 2020-2021

Reading, PA. - The Reading Royals have partnered with Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) on several initiatives to give back to the greater Reading community and benefit those in need this holiday season.

Beginning in early November, Royals players grew facial hair and together with fans raised over $900 for men's health through the Movember Foundation in connection with Hockey Fights Cancer. Additionally, canned goods and non-perishable food items were collected in the Lion's Den Team store for Veteran's Making a Difference to provide meals to veterans over the holiday season.

December holds even more opportunities for giving back to the community. Each year, the Reading Royals host the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - where, upon the first Royals goal of the game, fans toss hundreds of teddy bears on the ice in celebration to be donated to local hospitals and shelters. Without games, plush toys are still being collected to deliver to local families. New or gently loved teddy bears can be dropped off at the Lion's Den Team Store during store hours or by appointment. Additionally, Slapshot plush toys can be purchased on the Reading Royals online store to be donated. Slapshot Plush toys are $20 and include a ticket to our 20th Anniversary Season. . These donations will then be distributed to over 800 families in need through the Salvation Army of Reading.

"We have a longstanding cooperative relationship with the Reading Royals to help make life a little brighter for women, children and others in need," said Linda Moss, Met-Ed regional president. "We know that with the cancelation of the hockey season due to the coronavirus, it may prove a bit more challenging. Our company and employees stand committed to provide financial and volunteer support to help the Royals move these initiatives forward."

On Thursday, December 17th the Reading Royals will "Adopt a Day" at Miller Keystone Blood Center and encourage members and fans to donate blood (appointments available here: https://www.giveapint.org/reading-royals-drive). Donors will be entered to win a Suite Night for the 20th Anniversary Season for up to 14 guests courtesy of Met-Ed. On December 18th the two organizations will team up to deliver meals to the residents at Safe Berks.

"The one bright light to not playing hockey this season is that it allows our organization the opportunity to dedicate time and energy into the community in new ways. The Royals are not going anywhere, and we want to take this time to work with our partners at Met-Ed to give thanks to the community that has supported us for the last 20 years." says David Farrar, General Manager of the Royals. "This year has brought everyone unique challenges, so this collaborative partnership allows us both to serve the Berks County area together, in ways each might have been unable to do so separately."

Additional community outreach plans will be announced in the coming months, beyond the holidays. For more information on those initiatives and to learn more on how to participate, visit RoyalsHockey.com.

