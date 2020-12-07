Americans Team up with Allen Police & Fire for Community Engagement & 2020-21 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, have announced that the club's primary charitable beneficiaries for the upcoming season will be the Allen Police Department, the Allen Fire Department, and the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund (APSRF).

Each local department will receive a dedicated specialty jersey night during the 2020-21 season, with a portion of the proceeds from the postgame Americans/DASH jersey auction being donated to the APSRF.

In addition, the Americans will also be partnering with Patrol Stories (www.PatrolStories.com) for the Sunday, December 27 home game against Tulsa (7:05 pm faceoff) for the first-ever PATROL STORIES NIGHT. This night will showcase the work by this North Texas initiative to foster positive interactions between Law Enforcement and the communities they serve.

"The Allen Americans are excited to be working with the City of Allen Fire & Police and the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund as community engagement partners for the upcoming season" says Team President Mike Waddell. "Our community is blessed to have these leaders protecting and serving the residents of Allen and we look forward to helping build awareness and appreciation for the women and men who serve us every day."

The Allen Fire Department game will be titled the "RING OF FIRE", with a special Americans "RED/FIRE" jersey while the Allen Police Department game will be titled "BIG BLUE LINE", with a special Americans "Blue/Police" jersey. Both jerseys will be designed by Athletic Knit.

"I am excited that the Allen Americans have chosen to support Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund" shares Jon Boyd, City of Allen Fire Chief. "The APSRF is a valuable resource for our firefighters if they become injured in the line of duty, and the American's support will help ensure we protect those who protect us. I am grateful for the American's continued investment in our community."

"We value our partnership with the Allen Americans and their continued support of law enforcement and the community" says Allen Chief of Police Brian Harvey. "I am thankful for the Americans' support of the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund. This fund has assisted countless officers injured in the line of duty. Thank you to the Americans' and the APSRF for their dedication to our first responders."

The Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund was established by the Allen Chamber of Commerce when Allen Police Sergeant Scott White was shot while conducting a routine traffic stop. His injuries were extensive and he required lengthy medical care and physical therapy before he could resume his duties. Because it became necessary for Officer White's wife to leave her job to care for him as he recovered, the family suffered financial hardship.

"It is truly an honor for the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund to team up with the Allen Americans" says Shirley Mangrum, President of the APSRF. "They have been our biggest supporter for over ten years. Their commitment to find new ways to help support our Allen Police and Fire is amazing! The APSRF is grateful and appreciates their continued support."

With Officer White's case clearly demonstrating the need for such a fund, the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund, now continues on as a 501 (c)3 corporation, governed by a board of directors. These directors are citizens of Allen, dedicated to assisting in the financial emergencies of our Public Safety Personnel.

The Americans open their 2020-21 slate on the road, Saturday, December 12 at 7:05 pm CT against the Tulsa Oilers, and return to the Allen Event Center for a weekend home series on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 against the Rapid City Rush. Both games will be 7:05 pm CT face-offs.

