Cyclones Enact Pandemic Voluntary Suspension for Upcoming Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced that the team will opt out of competition for the 2020-2021 season as part of the ECHL's Covid-19 Voluntary Suspension policy. The safety and health of Cyclones players, staff, and fans has always been a top priority. The team fully plans to return to play for the 2021-2022 season.

The state of Ohio has implemented very strict social distancing guidelines as a result of the current pandemic; with only 300 people allowed into Heritage Bank Center including players, coaches, vendors and fans, thus making it financially not possible to ice a team at this time. As an organization whose business successes are rooted in ticket and sponsorship revenue, these restrictions have warranted the need to suspend this season.

"After much consideration and discussion, we have decided it is in the best interest of our players, fans, and the organization as a whole to opt out of the 2020-2021 ECHL season," said Cyclones Governor Ray Harris. "This decision was not taken lightly but we feel it is the proper resolution for all involved. Our organization will continue to be active in our community as we look to contribute via new and unique outlets. We will also continue our work as part of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation and strengthen youth hockey in the Cincinnati area."

Season ticket holders can expect communication from their Account Executive in the coming weeks to discuss options and incentives moving into the 2021-2022 season.

"Today is a difficult day for everyone in the Cyclones organization," said Cyclones Alternate Governor and General Manager Kristin Ropp. "We pride ourselves in being a staple of affordable family fun in the Cincinnati community and look forward to the day when Cyclones fans can safely return to Heritage Bank Center. We will now turn our attention to the 2021-2022 season and to elevating an already superb level of entertainment for Cyclones fans. While we will miss seeing our fans this year, we vow to return to the ice with a better product than ever before. We wish all our fans, players, and staff continued good health."

