Idaho Steelheads Elect Voluntary Suspension of Play

BOISE, Idaho - In light of COVID-19's continued impact across Idaho and the United States, the Idaho Steelheads are announcing that they will be suspending the 2020-2021 ECHL season under the league's policy for COVID-19. The Idaho Steelheads will prepare to return in October for the 2021-2022 ECHL season.

"This was a difficult decision to come to as we wanted to be able to play this season but because of the continued increase of Covid-19 in the Treasure Valley and United States, we felt our best option was to start preparing for a season in the Fall of 2021," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "The future of the Idaho Steelheads is bright, especially with the new improvements to Idaho Central Arena. We will be back and fighting for another ECHL Kelly Cup very soon!"

"We will be communicating directly with our valued season ticket holders and corporate partners in the coming days, and want to thank all of our wonderful fans for their support during what has been a difficult year," said Trapp. "We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Idaho Central Arena when we drop the puck next October."

Under terms of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, all Idaho Steelheads players immediately become free agents for the 2020-21 season.

