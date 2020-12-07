ECHL Transactions - December 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 7, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Larry Yellowknee, F

Tulsa:

Jacob Benson, F

Tommy Cardinal, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Erik Bradford, F

Adam Rockwood, F

South Carolina:

Brett Orr, D

Nick Saracino, F

Tulsa:

Blake Gober, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Philip Beaulieu, D assigned by Iowa

Florida:

Add Devin Cooley, G assigned by Nashville

Add Tanner Jeannot, F assigned by Nashville

Add Patrick Harper, F assigned by Nashville

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Nashville

Add Cole Smith, F assigned by Nashville

Add Josh Wilkins, F assigned by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Add Mathieu Brodeur, D signed contract

Orlando:

Add J.J. Piccinich, F signed contract

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F signed contract

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona

Wheeling:

Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D suspended by team

Wichita:

Add Jacob Graves, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Delete Maxime Fortier, F suspended by team

