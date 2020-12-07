ECHL Transactions - December 7
December 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 7, 2020:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Larry Yellowknee, F
Tulsa:
Jacob Benson, F
Tommy Cardinal, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Erik Bradford, F
Adam Rockwood, F
South Carolina:
Brett Orr, D
Nick Saracino, F
Tulsa:
Blake Gober, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Philip Beaulieu, D assigned by Iowa
Florida:
Add Devin Cooley, G assigned by Nashville
Add Tanner Jeannot, F assigned by Nashville
Add Patrick Harper, F assigned by Nashville
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Nashville
Add Cole Smith, F assigned by Nashville
Add Josh Wilkins, F assigned by Nashville
Fort Wayne:
Add Mathieu Brodeur, D signed contract
Orlando:
Add J.J. Piccinich, F signed contract
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F signed contract
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona
Wheeling:
Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D suspended by team
Wichita:
Add Jacob Graves, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Delete Maxime Fortier, F suspended by team
