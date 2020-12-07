Komets Hope to Play in February, Brodeur Signs

Fort Wayne, IN - The ECHL Board of Governors and the Professional Hockey Players Association have given approval to the Fort Wayne Komets to participate in the 2020-21 season starting in February 2021. The Komets have also signed defenseman Mathieu Brodeur for the upcoming season.

The Komets will join the Toledo Walleye as two teams that look to start play in February. The Komet organization has been working with local health officials regarding the restrictions in Allen County due to COVID 19, which precluded the Komets from starting in January.

"This Pandemic is changing every day, but we are encouraged by the vaccine news, and what the landscape could look like two months from now," said Komets President Michael Franke. "We are pleased to be given the opportunity for that chance to play in the '20-'21 season, and we are doing everything in our power to investigate over the next few weeks, if that can happen in a safe way."

There will be no further updates regarding the Komets "path to play" until the first of the year.

Brodeur, 30, turned pro in 2010 skating two games with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL after being selected in the third round by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2008 NHL draft. The big 6'6 defenseman has played most of his career in the AHL logging 316 games with eight different teams. Brodeur also has plenty of ECHL experience playing 185 games with the Las Vegas Wranglers and the Adirondack Thunder. Last season the St-Eustache, QC native played with HK Dukla Trencin in Slovakia.

"His resume speaks for itself. Standing at 6'6 his presence is unmistakable. He has carved out a career specializing on the penalty kill and offensively he is not afraid to join the rush," said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. "Mathieu is extremely tough to play against and can often be counted on in all defensive situations."

The Komets roster now swells to 23 players including 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders

