Pre-Game Tailgate Party Details Announced for Friday

December 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced the details surrounding the 2nd Annual "Pre-Game Tailgate Party" for "Home Opening Night" against Utah on Friday, December 11th.

The tailgate party will take place at 5:00 p.m. MDT to 7:00 p.m. MDT in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Tanner Johns and the Canadian Tuxedos will perform live music throughout the party. "Tailgate-type" concessions will be available at the party as well. There will be lawn games to play, in addition to interactive booths with children's activities.

The Rush begin their 13th season of hockey this Friday, December 11th, when they take on the Utah Grizzlies. "Home Opening Night", presented by the Denny Menholt Auto Group, features rally towels for all fans in attendance, in addition to the pre-game tailgate party. Saturday's series finale on December 12th is "Rapid City Thrillers Night", sponsored by Vast Broadband, which sees the Rush pay homage to the Continental Basketball Association's Rapid City Thrillers of the 1980's and 1990's. The team will wear specialty Thrillers-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on Saturday. A special Thrillers-themed ticket package featuring two specialty basketballs and two tickets is also available for purchase. Both games are slated for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

