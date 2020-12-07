Thunder Announces 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

December 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's training camp roster.

ï»¿The 23-man roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defenseman and one goalie. The Thunder also signed one player to a professional tryout and four players to tryout agreements.

Highlighting the new additions to the roster is the re-signing of defenseman Jacob Graves. The 25-year old from Barrie, Ontario returns to Wichita after appearing in 32 games last season, notching four assists. He was acquired last year in a trade with the Reading Royals.

The Thunder signed forward Taylor Pryce to a professional tryout. The Newmarket, Ontario native was loaned to Wichita last season from the SPHL's Quad City Storm. He played in two game for the Thunder, recording an assist. In 42 games for the Storm, he tallied 31 points (15g, 16a).

Added to the roster on tryout agreements are forwards Max McHugh and Chantz Petruic, defenseman Callum Fryer and goaltender Daniel Urbani.

McHugh, 27, turns pro after playing four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. A native of Edgewood, Washington, the 5-foot-10, 181-forward tallied 70 points (30g, 40a) in 116 career college games.

Petruic, 21, also enters his first year as a pro. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan had an outstanding career for the SJHL's Yorkton Terriers. Last year, he racked up 109 points (58g, 51a), which led the league in goals, points, was named as the Most Valuable Player and Player of the Year.

Fryer, 24, enters his first full year as a pro after playing five games last season for the Toledo Walleye, A native of Oakville, Ontario, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound defenseman played two seasons at UMass-Amherst before heading to Lakehead University (USports).

Urbani, 25, recently finished a three-year career at Canisius College. A native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound netminder had his best season in 2017-18 where he went 17-15-1 with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Roster Breakdown

Defensemen

Riley Weselowski

Cam Clarke

Kyle Pouncy

Garrett Schmitz

Dalton Skelly

Jacob Graves

Sean Allen

Mathieu Gagnon

Callum Fryer - TO

Forwards

Beau Starrett

Matteo Gennaro

Spencer Dorowicz

Alex Berardinelli

Jay Dickman

Austin Albrecht

Peter Crinella

John Curran

Frankie Melton

Stefan Fournier

Lane Bauer

Anthony Beauregard

Chris Gerrie

Brayden Watts

Max McHugh - TO

Taylor Pryce - PTO

Chantz Petruic - TO

Goaltenders

Mitch Gillam

Daniel Urbani - TO

Wichita opens the season on Friday night with a road trip to Tulsa to face the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.