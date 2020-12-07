ECHL Season Opens this Weekend
December 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
The 33rd season of the ECHL begins with Opening Weekend presented by GEICO on Friday with five games and continues with five additional games on Saturday.
Friday's opening night comes nine months to the day of the final games of the 2019-20 Season, which ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 26 teams in 19 states and two Canadian provinces. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.
The five games set for Friday night include a pair of intrastate battles with South Carolina hosting Greenville and Jacksonville visiting Florida. Other matchups are Kansas City traveling to Indy, Tulsa entertaining Wichita and Utah visiting Rapid City.
Opening Weekend presented by GEICO continues with three teams hosting home openers on Saturday. Jacksonville welcomes Greenville, Wheeling hosts Indy and Tulsa takes on Allen.
New faces behind the benches
Four new coaches are in place to lead teams during the 2020-21 Season.
Andrew Lord is the new head coach in Greenville, marking his first season coaching in North America. The 35-year-old played parts of three seasons in the ECHL with Wheeling from 2008-11 before heading overseas. He has spent the last six seasons as head coach for Cardiff in the Elite Ice Hockey League, leading the Devils to an overall record of 202-75-41 and three Conference championships, two Challenge Cup championships, two League titles and two Playoff championships.
In Kansas City, Tad O'Had assumes the head-coaching reins after serving as associate coach for the Florida Everblades over the previous seven seasons. O'Had was part of the Everblades' Brabham Cup championship in 2017-18, an Eastern Conference championship in 2018, two South Division titles, six playoff appearances and a .699 winning percentage.
After spending last season as the club's assistant coach, Ryan Blair takes over as head coach for South Carolina after 2019-20 ECHL Coach of the Year Steve Bergin accepted a coaching position at Sacred Heart University. Prior to joining the Stingrays, Blair held the Director of Hockey Operations position with the UMass-Lowell during the 2018-19 season. He also had a three-year professional playing career in the ECHL from 2011-14.
Taking over as head coach in Wheeling is Mark French, who returns to the ECHL for the first time since serving as assistant coach for Atlantic City in 2004-05. He went on to serve as head coach for Wichita in the Central Hockey League and Hershey in the American Hockey League, leading the Bears to the 2010 Calder Cup title after setting the AHL record with 60 wins during the regular season. French compiled a 180-100-32 record with Hershey and his .627 winning percentage ranks third in AHL history among coaches with at least 300 games. After departing Hershey, French has served as a head coach in the Western Hockey League, the KHL and the National League in Switzerland.
Approaching milestones
Wheeling's Michael Pelech enters the 2020-21 season fourth on the league's all-time games played list at 705. With 67 games played, he would pass Louis Dumont for third place in league history. Pelech's 372 assists ranks sixth in ECHL history, and he needs 28 assists to become just the third player in league history to reach the 400-assist mark in his career. Pelech sits 21st all-time with 541 points as he looks to become only the eighth player all-time to reach 600 career points.
Team Capsules
ALLEN AMERICANS
Location: Allen, Texas
Arena (Capacity): Allen Event Center (6,200)
Coach: Steve Martinson, Seventh Season with Allen, 12th Season in ECHL (438-254-90)
NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild
AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild
2019-20 in review
Record: 40-14-8, 88 points
Division Finish: 1st, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.98 (2nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.15 (13th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (9th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.4% (T14th)
FLORIDA EVERBLADES
Location: Estero, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,186)
Coach: Brad Ralph, Fifth Season with Florida, Eighth Season in ECHL (324-127-43)
NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators
AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals
2019-20 in review
Record: 43-13-6, 92 points
Division Finish: 2nd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.66 (5th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.52 (2nd)
Power Play (Rank): 14.2% (25th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.7% (19th)
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)
Coach: Andrew Lord, First Season
NHL Affiliate: Carolina Hurricanes
AHL Affiliate: Chicago Wolves
2019-20 in review
Record: 29-30-5, 63 points
Division Finish: 3rd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 16th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.28 (10th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.53 (19th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.0% (18th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.7% (13th)
INDY FUEL
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,145)
Coach: Doug Christiansen, Second Season with Indy, Third Season in ECHL (69-55-8)
NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks
AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs
2019-20 in review
Record: 30-26-4, 64 points
Division Finish: 4th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 14th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.25 (12th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.92 (8th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.3% (5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.1% (20th)
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)
Coach: Jason Christie, Fourth Season with Jacksonville, 18th Season in ECHL (633-449-129)
NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets
AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose
2019-20 in review
Record: 24-29-7, 55 points
Division Finish: 6th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 21st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.88 (20th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.43 (16th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.6% (13th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.7% (11th)
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS
Location: Independence, Missouri
Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)
Coach: Tad O'Had, First Season
NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames
AHL Affiliate: Stockton Heat
2019-20 in review
Record: 24-32-5, 53 points
Division Finish: 7th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 24th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.74 (T23rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.56 (21st)
Power Play (Rank): 15.3% (T21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.3% (16th)
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Amway Center (9,049)
Coach: Drake Berehowsky, Sixth Season (160-1142-37)
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
2019-20 in review
Record: 27-29-6, 60 points
Division Finish: 5th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 18th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.74 (T23rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.90 (7th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.3% (T21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.7% (4th)
RAPID CITY RUSH
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Arena (Capacity): Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (5,119)
Coach: Daniel Tetrault, Third Season (84-99-21)
NHL Affiliate: Arizona Coyotes
AHL Affiliate: Tucson Roadrunners
2019-20 in review
Record: 29-25-6, 64 points
Division Finish: 5th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 15th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.02 (17th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.33 (15th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.7% (16th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.7% (T6th)
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)
Coach: Ryan Blair, First Season
NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals
AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears
2019-20 in review
Record: 44-14-4, 92 points
Division Finish: 1st, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 1st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.48 (8th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.37 (1st)
Power Play (Rank): 16.5% (17th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 87.6% (3rd)
TULSA OILERS
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)
Coach: Rob Murray, Fourth Season with Tulsa, 10th Season in ECHL (333-229-76)
NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks
AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls
2018-19 in review
Record: 29-26-8, 66 points
Division Finish: 4th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 13th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.16 (14th)a
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.11 (12th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.6% (19th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.2% (10th)
UTAH GRIZZLIES
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)
Coach: Tim Branham, Eighth Season (249-179-65)
NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche
AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles
2019-20 in review
Record: 34-17-11, 79 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 9th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.34 (9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.65 (5th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.3% (8th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.5% (9th)
WHEELING NAILERS
Location: Wheeling, West Virginia
Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (5,200)
Coach: Mark French, First Season
NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins
AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
2019-20 in review
Record: 24-30-5, 53 points
Division Finish: 6th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.76 (21st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.49 (18th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.1% (23rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.2% (17th)
WICHITA THUNDER
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)
Coach: Bruce Ramsay, Second Season with Wichita, Third Season in ECHL (61-59-14)
NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers
AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors
2019-20 in review
Record: 24-30-8, 56 points
Division Finish: 6th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 20th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.76 (22nd)
Power Play (Rank): 17.9% (11th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.8% (25th)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2020
- Grizzlies Weekly: Season Begins December 11th at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Season Opens this Weekend - ECHL
- Reading Royals and Met-Ed Announce Joint Volunteer & Community Engagement Initiatives for 2020-2021 - Reading Royals
- Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Announces Upcoming Clinics and Hockey Camps for Summer 2021 - Reading Royals
- Walleye Look to Begin 2020-21 Season in February - Toledo Walleye
- Idaho Steelheads Elect Voluntary Suspension of Play - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Exercise COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension for 2020-21 Season - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Enact Pandemic Voluntary Suspension for Upcoming Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.