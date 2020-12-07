Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Announces Upcoming Clinics and Hockey Camps for Summer 2021

Reading, PA. - Today, the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association (RRYHA) presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced that it will offer a variety of hockey camps during summer of 2021. Under the leadership of Director of Youth Hockey Development Terry Denike, Camps will be available for children ages 4 to 16 years old and will run for four weeks between June and August of next year.

On-ice camps will take place at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex in Sinking Spring, the official practice facility for the Reading Royals and RRYHA. Sessions will include on ice instruction with additional off-ice training and conditioning focused on increasing hockey ability. These camps, tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players will feature Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald, Assistant Coach Nick Luukko, and former Reading Royals players. Each participant will also receive a Reading Royals Summer Camp jersey.

"The goal of RRYHA is to offer a top-notch program for kids right here in Berks County." says Denike. "These summer camps allow more kids to participate and learn from highly-skilled professionals right in their backyard."

Floor hockey camps are set to take place at the Santander Arena for children of all ages and capabilities who are looking for a unique hockey experience during the summer months. These camps will keep kids active and engaged while also focusing on team building and having fun. Again, instruction and coaching will be provided by Reading Royals Coaches and staff. In addition, these camps will include a look behind the scenes of running a professional hockey team with classroom sessions on marketing, ticketing and coaching. Campers will also receive a free t-shirt.

"Our staff is excited to offer a new and unique experience to kids in our community." stated Dakota Procyk, assistant general manager of the Reading Royals. "Not only will the participants be staying active and having fun, they will also learn about the interworking of a professional hockey team and what goes in to being a part of the ECHL."

Reading Royals Summer Hockey Camps

June 21 - 25: Fun & Floor Hockey Camp @ Santander Arena

July 19 - 23: Royals Youth Hockey Camp @ Body Zone Sports & Wellness Center

Aug 9-13: Fun & Floor Hockey Camp @ Santander Arena

Aug 16 - 20: Royals Youth Hockey Camp @ Body Zone Sports & Wellness Center

Additionally, the Reading Royals will be hosting multiple on-ice clinics throughout December and into 2021 featuring Assistant Coach Nick Luukko. Sessions are open to a variety of ages and include professional style practices on 12/7 and 12/22, and general skills practices on 12/14 and 12/21. Coach Luukko will also be hosting an adult only skill and instructional clinic on 12/15. All clinics will take place at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex.

Registrations for camps and clinics are limited and deposits can be made online now at royalshockey.com on the Team Store (payment plans and early registration discounts available). For additional information or questions, please contact Dakota Procyk at 484-239-8994 or [email protected]

