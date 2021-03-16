Solar Bears Sign Lightning Draft Pick Kris Oldham

March 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed goaltender Kris Oldham to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Orlando has received the following players on loan from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League: forwards Joe Garreffa, Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Topping, along with defenseman Chaz Reddekopp. The Solar Bears have also traded defenseman Michael Prapavessis to the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations.

Oldham, 23, begins his professional career with the Solar Bears after appearing in eight games this season for Clarkson University, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound netminder has appeared in 25 career NCAA games with Clarkson and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, posting a record of 10-7-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage.

The Anchorage, Alaska native played junior hockey for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL, where he appeared in 64 games with a record of 33-21-8, a 2.65 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts.

Oldham was a sixth-round selection (#153 overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Garreffa, 21, has 21 points (9g-12a) in 18 games with Allen this season, and has also appeared in two contests for the Barracuda in his rookie campaign. His 21 points with Allen rank him fourth in ECHL rookie scoring this season. Garreffa was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week this season for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward played major junior hockey in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and Ottawa 67's. The Toronto, Ontario native recorded 315 points (108g-207a) in 297 games. In the 2019-20 season, Garreffa was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Hrabik, 21, began the season in Europe, appearing in 17 games with Czech club HC Bili Tygri Liberec, collecting one goal. He then suited up for HC Benatky nad Jizerou, where he added 14 points (6g-8a) in 12 games. Upon returning to North America, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward has appeared in one game with the Barracuda, and an additional six games with the Allen Americans, notching two goals.

In addition to his rookie pro totals in North America this season, Hrabik brings 39 games of experience in the Czech Extraliga, with two points (1g-1a).

The native of Praha, Czech Republic played major junior hockey with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL, where he picked up 82 points (35g-47a) in 105 games.

Topping, 21, is in his first season of pro hockey, posting eight points (1g-7a) in seven games with Allen, and adding one goal in two games with San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 190 pound forward played major junior hockey with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL. The Ganges, British Columbia native had 196 points (71g-125a) in 226 career games for Kelowna.

Reddekopp, 24, has one assist in seven games with Allen in 2020-21, and has also skated in two games with San Jose.

The third-year pro has skated in 67 career AHL games with San Jose and the Ontario Reign. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound blueliner also has 12 points (1g-11a) in 34 career ECHL games with Allen, Fort Wayne and Manchester.

Prior to turning pro, the West Kelowna, British Columbia native played major junior hockey in the WHL with the Victoria Royals, generating 107 points (27g-107a) in 280 games.

Reddekopp was originally a seventh-round selection (#187 overall) of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Prapavessis, 25, recorded four assists in 15 games with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHeath Rink at Amway Center tonight at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.