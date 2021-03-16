Grizzlies Add Goaltenders Metcalf and Gorsuch

March 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed goaltenders Garrett Metcalf and Trevor Gorsuch.

Metcalf was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round (179th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 48 games with Mercyhurst college in 2019 and 2020. He spent the 2020-21 college hockey season with Long Island University and appeared in 9 games. Garrett signed an ATO with Utah and will wear number 31.

Gorsuch has professional experience with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals and the SPHL's Fayettteville Marksmen. In 6 ECHL games, Gorsuch has a 5-1 record and a .933 save percentage. Gorsuch was originally signed by Toledo for the 2020-21 season. He will wear number 1 for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are at Rapid City for a 2 game series this weekend on March 19th and 20th. Next homestand is a 4 game set vs Tulsa on March 24th, 26th and 27th at 7:10 pm and March 28th at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest information on the 2020-21 season.

