Thunder Weekly, March 16

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita ended a 10-game homestand this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 10

Tulsa at Wichita, 2-1 L

Friday, March 12

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

Saturday, March 13

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-1 L

Sunday, March 14

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 17

Indy at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., St. Patrick's Day.

Friday, March 19

Wichita at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, March 20

Wichita at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, March 21

Wichita at Wheeling, 3:10 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:30 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 11-6-3-1

AWAY: 9-3-1-0

OVERALL: 20-9-4-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Streak: 0-3-1-1

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 45 points, .662 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 12

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 21

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 33

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +16

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 61

SPEED BUMP - Wichita finished off a tough week in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder have gone 0-3-1-1 in their last five and 4-4-1-1 in their last 10 games. Tulsa swept the four-game mini-series, winning three of the four by one goal. Wichita remains in second place with a .662 winning percentage.

COMING ON - Matteo Gennaro has started to find his groove for the Thunder. He has points in three-straight and snapped a goal drought on Sunday with a power play tally in the third. He has 27 points (11g, 16a) in 34 games this season.

IMPACT - Stefan Fournier returned to the lineup on Friday after serving a two-game suspension and made an immediate impact. He had two points on Friday and added an assist on Sunday. He has at least five shots on net in five of the last six games. The veteran forward has 24 points (12g, 12a) in 30 games this season.

CAREER YEAR - Anthony Beauregard is having a career year for the Thunder. He has 33 points (12g, 21a) in 34 games. Beauregard has already surpassed his totals from 2018-19 when he was with the Brampton Beast as he had 28 points (10g, 18a) in 67 games. He is third in the league in points and tied for second in assists.

SPECIAL - Wichita has scored power play goals in three-straight after going five games without one. The Thunder are 16-for-120 on the man advantage, good for a 13.3% clip.

JAM-PACKED - The Thunder continues their busy month of March with four more games this week. Wichita has played at least four games since the week of February 22. When its all said and done, the Thunder will have played five-straight weeks with at least four contests and won't have a Sunday off until April 4.

FAMILIAR FACE - Wichita concluded a season-long 10-game homestand this past weekend. The Thunder will hit the road after Wednesday's home tilt to face the Wheeling Nailers for the first time in franchise history. Behind the Nailers bench is former Thunder Head Coach Mark French.

BROTHERLY LOVE - When the Thunder heads to Wheeling this weekend, it will be the first time that Beau Starrett will face his brother, Shane, at the pro level. Shane Starrett, who began his pro career in Wichita, signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization in the offseason. Beau is in his second season with the Thunder. The two played together in Bakersfield last season as Beau was called up to the Condors for eight games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita has the second-best road record in the league (9-3-1)...Wichita is tied for fourth-lowest in the league with 86 goals against...Matteo Gennaro is tied for the league-lead with 3 shorthanded points...Jay Dickman is tied for second in rookie scoring with 22 points and tied for second in rookie assists with 13...Evan Weninger is third in wins (12), second in minutes played (1,307) and first in saves (708)...Wichita is outscoring its opponent 34-26 in the second and 37-26 in the third...Wichita is 5-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 6-1-1-1 when tied after two...

