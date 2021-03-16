ECHL Transactions - March 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 16, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Hayden Hawkey, G

Tyler Drevitch, F

Wichita:

John Albert, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Scott Conway, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Jacksonville:

Delete Kevin McKernan, D traded to Utah

Kansas City:

Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Orlando:

Add Kris Oldham, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Krystof Hrabik, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D traded to Utah [3/15]

Tulsa:

Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Danny Moynihan, F loaned to San Diego

Delete Charlie Sampair, F loaned to San Diego

Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryker Killins, D traded to Jacksonville

Wheeling:

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

