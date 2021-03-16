ECHL Transactions - March 16
March 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 16, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Hayden Hawkey, G
Tyler Drevitch, F
Wichita:
John Albert, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Scott Conway, F signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Jacksonville:
Delete Kevin McKernan, D traded to Utah
Kansas City:
Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Orlando:
Add Kris Oldham, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Krystof Hrabik, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D traded to Utah [3/15]
Tulsa:
Add Brad Benton, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Danny Moynihan, F loaned to San Diego
Delete Charlie Sampair, F loaned to San Diego
Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryker Killins, D traded to Jacksonville
Wheeling:
Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
