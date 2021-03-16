Matt Lane Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Matt Lane of the Tulsa Oilers (left)

Matt Lane of the Tulsa Oilers

PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Lane is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 8-14.

Lane scored four goals - including a pair of game-winning goals - added two assists and was a +6 in four games against Wichita last week.

The 27-year-old had a goal in a 2-1 win on Wednesday, tallied two goals and an assist in a 4-3 victory on Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

A native of Rochester, New York, Lane has posted 10 points (5g-5a) in 28 games for the Oilers this season.

Lane has tallied 88 points (41g-47a) in 177 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Atlanta, Worcester and Elmira. He has added two assists in 26 career American Hockey League games with Milwaukee and Rochester.

Prior to turning pro, Lane recorded 69 points (33g-36a) in 151 career games at Boston University.

On behalf of Matt Lane, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

