Unbeaten streak for Solar Bears comes to end in 3-0 loss to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-11-3-1) suffered their first regulation loss in eight games on Tuesday night as Jake Hildebrand put together a 25-save shutout for the Florida Everblades (25-8-0-2), and Orlando fell 3-0 at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

After a scoreless opening frame, John McCarron put the Everblades up 1-0 just 24 seconds into the second period when he banked in a rebound off a Blake Winiecki shot.

Max Cook extended the lead to two goals for Florida six minutes into the third period.

The Solar Bears appeared to have gotten on the board with a power-play strike from Jake Coughler at 9:40, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference.

Orlando was unable to mount a comeback afterwards, as Hugo Roy tallied an empty-net goal at 16:12 to cap the scoring.

Clint Windsor took the loss with a 34-for-36 effort for Orlando.

THREE STARS:

1) Jake Hildebrand - FLA

2) John McCarron - FLA

3) Max Cook - FLA

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 6-9-2-1 against Florida in the 2020-21 campaign

Orlando's season-high point streak of eight games came to an end at 6-0-1-1; the Everblades also ended Orlando's season-high five-game home win streak

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road for a pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, starting on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back home when they host First Responders Appreciation Night against Jacksonville at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

