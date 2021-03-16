Rabbits Weekly

March 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard eyes a flying puck against the Jacksonville Icemen

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard eyes a flying puck against the Jacksonville Icemen(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

Following a Jacksonville turnover, Max Zimmer went coast-to-coast on a quick transition and buried his second goal of the evening on Saturday night. Greenville went onto win 6-3 over the Icemen to claim five out of six points on the weekend.

RABBITS WELCOME EVERBLADES FOR THREE AFTER CLAIMING 5 OF 6 POINTS AGAINST ICEMEN

The Swamp Rabbits (15-10-7-2), 4th in the Eastern Conference, will battle the East leading Florida Everblades (24-8-0-2) from March 19-21, 2021. Greenville will be the beneficiary of home-ice advantage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for all three games. The Rabbits earned five of six standings points last weekend against Jacksonville after winning in a shootout, 1-0, on Thursday, dropping a 2-1 overtime contest on Friday and defeating the Icemen, 6-3, on Saturday night.

HOME GAMES ON TAP

FAMILY FOUR PACK FRIDAY!

The best valued deal in the Upstate is BACK again this Friday, March 19! For only $20 a person, you receive a ticket to see the Swamp Rabbits battle the Flordia Everblades, in addition to a complimentary hotdog, chips and a drink!

TEAM NEWS

DANCING WITH THE ALLIGATORS

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits prepare for three games with the Florida Everblades, who currently pace the Eastern Conference standings. The Rabbits will enter Friday with points in four consecutive games (2-0-2-0), while Florida has currently won their last three. Both teams tangled twice earlier in the season on December 18-19, 2020 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In both previous meetings, Greenville and Florida battled to a deadlock tie through 40 minutes before the Everblades broke loose in the third period and won by 6-3 and 5-1 results. Separated by 11 points in the Eastern Conference standings, this weekend provides Greenville an enormous opportunity to close the gap as we approach the season's midway mark.

THERE'S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN

David Broll made his Greenville Swamp Rabbits debut on Saturday night and instantly made his mark as a physical force. In addition to finishing checks all night long, Broll assisted on Jack Poehling's first professional goal at 7:57 of the third period. In 29 games this season, the rugged 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward has compiled 11 points (two goals, nine assists).

Greenville acquired Broll last Wednesday from the Indy Fuel in a trade that sent Tim Davison and Ryan Zuhlsdorf the opposite direction. The 2011 6th Round selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs totaled 94 games with the Toronto Marlies before eventual AHL stops in Syracuse, St. John's and Laval. Broll made his National Hockey League debut and dressed in five games with the Maple Leafs during the 2013-14 campaign and tallied one assist.

LOVE THY GOALTENDER

Perhaps the most consistent cog in Greenville's lineup has been the steady, high-level play of goaltender Ryan Bednard. After starting all three games last weekend in goal, Bednard's record now sits at 14-4-5 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Remarkably, all three of Bednard's shutouts this season came against the Jacksonville Icemen in three consecutive head-to-head match-ups. A shutout streak against the Icemen which began late in the 3rd period on January 17 continued through January 31, February 6 and March 11. After finally yielding a goal in the 3rd period on March 12, the miraculous streak ended at 232:05. To date, the sophomore goaltender holds a 5-0-1 record versus Jacksonville with an eye-popping .97 goals-against average and .965 save percentage. Bednard leads the ECHL in wins (14), minutes (1,378) and shutouts (3).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.