Blades Shut Down Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (25-8-0-2) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (17-11-3-1) by a margin of 3-0 on Tuesday night at the Amway Center. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand put together his second shutout of the season.

FIRST STAR: Jake Hildebrand (FLA) - 25 saves, shutout

SECOND STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - One goal, two shots, game winning goal

THIRD STAR: Max Cook (FLA) - One goal, three shots

The Blades and Bears started a quiet first period with no goals and only one minor penalty each. Florida registered 11 shots while Orlando had 7 shots.

The first goal came in the second period, when the puck trickled off of Captain John McCarron and into the back of the net to give the Blades a 1-0 lead (:24).

In the third period, forward Max Cook gave the Blades some breathing room with a spinning shot past Orlando's netminder Clint Windsor. Cook's first goal as a Blade put Florida up 2-0 (6:00). Hugo Roy gave Florida some extra protection with an empty netter with just under four minutes left in the game (16:12).

The Everblades visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a trio of games beginning on Friday, March 19 at 7:05 p.m. in Greenville. The Blades also face the Rabbits on Saturday, March 20 at 7:05 p.m. and cap off the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop on Sunday, March 21.

