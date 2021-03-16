Grizzlies Weekly: Utah at Rapid City this Weekend

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are on the road for a 2 game series against the division rival Rapid City Rush on March 19th and 20th.

Next week the Grizzlies return home to Maverik Center for a big 4 game series against the Tulsa Oilers on March 24th and March 26th and 27th at 7:10 pm and Sunday, March 28th at 1:10 pm.

Utah finished the homestand with a 5-1 win last Sunday as Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal and 2 assists. The Grizzlies earned 3 out of 6 possible standings points last weekend.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 14-11-4-5

Home record: 9-4-2-3

Road record: 5-7-2-2

Win percentage: .544 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 37

Last 10: 3-6-1

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied for 5th in the league). Goals for: 102

Goals against per game: 3.32 (13th). Goals against: 113

Shots per game: 33.06 (2nd).

Shots against per game: 28.97 (2nd).

Power Play: 22.5 % - 31 for 138 (2nd). - Utah has a power play goal in each of their last 13 wins.

Penalty Kill: 82,2 % - 97 for 118 (10th).

Penalty Minutes: 412 (12.12 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 42

Attendance: 29,644 (1,648 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 9-5-1. Utah has scored first in 15 of the 34 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 9 6

Opposition 5 14

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (11)

Assists: Boucher (16)

Points: Boucher (27)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8) Alex Lepkowski leads active Grizzlies at +4.

PIM: Teigan Zahn (48)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (11)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (106)

Shooting Percentage: Nick Henry (20.0%) - Minimum 15 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry (2)

Wins: Brad Barone (5)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 34 39 28 1 0 102 Utah Grizzlies 381 389 332 22 1124

Opposition 33 42 29 4 5 113 Opposition 312 372 267 29 980

Last Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - Allen 6 Utah 2. - Jared Pike and Matthew Boucher each scored a first period goal.

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 - Allen 5 Utah 4 (OT) - Cedric Pare scored 2 goals.

Sunday, March 14th, 2021 - Allen 1 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal, 2 assists.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, March 20th, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

All times Mountain.

Next Week's Games

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Make-up game from December 18th postponed contest.

Saturday, March 27th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Make-up game from the December 19th postponement.

Sunday, March 28th, 2021 - Tulsa at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Matthew Boucher Making a Strong Case for Rookie of the Year

Boucher leads all league rookies with 11 goals, 16 assists and 27 points. Boucher is the Grizzlies leading scorer. Boucher has a point in 4 straight games and has been consistent all year as he has a point in 18 of his last 26 games.

Matthew Boucher League Rankings Among Rookies

Points: 27- 1st. That's 5 more points than a pair of skaters who are tied for 2nd.

Goals: 11 - Tied for 1st

Assists: 16 - 1st. Next closest has 13.

Shots: 106 - 1st. Next closest rookie has 79.

Adam Parsells Signs with Utah, Made Pro Debut

Defenseman Adam Parsells signed with Utah on March 13th and he was in the lineup that night vs Allen. Parsells was a 6th round pick, 160th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Adam played with the U of Wisconsin Eau Claire the past 4 seasons, including 8 games in the 2020-21 season where he scored 2 goals and 6 assists. Parsells has good size at 6'6" and 208 pounds. He is the 42nd player to have appeared in a game for the Grizz this season.

