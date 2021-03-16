Week Starts with Tuesday Action in Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (24-8-0-2) look for their fourth straight win tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-1) tonight at Amway Center in Orlando. Tonight is the 18th meeting of the year between the two clubs with Florida holding a 11-5-0-1 lead in the season series.

Last Time Out: The Blades defeated the Orlando Solar Bears in a 3-2 shootout victory at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Florida got a late third-period goal from John McCarron to tie the game and force overtime. Michael Huntebrinker and Myles Powell scored in the shootout for the Blades while goaltender Jake Hildebrand stopped both shooters for the Bears.

Sambrook Signs with Blades: The Everblades announced on Sunday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook. Sambrook, 22, is entering his first professional season. A former fifth round draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, the Markham, Ontario native skated last season with the Brock University Badgers in USports of Canada, where he notched 19 points (5g-14a) in 28 games. Prior to playing with the Badgers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey league from 2015 to 2019. During those four years, Sambrook skated with the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds.

Top Guns: Florida forwards Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron both sit at the top of the league rankings in goals entering tonight. Huntebrinker leads the league with 17, while McCarron is tied for second with 16. The duo combined for five goals across last week's three victories.

Didn't Miss a Beat: Myles Powell owns the longest current point streak in the ECHL with points in his last eight contests. Powell returned to the Everblades lineup for last Wednesday's game against the Stingrays after missing 20 games while on injured reserve. The forward posted points in five straight games before hitting IR and has recorded four points (1g-3a) in his last three games back from injury. During his current run, the 26-year-old has posted 13 points (4g-9a) over eight consecutive appearances dating back to Dec. 30.

Power Play Comes Alive: The Everblades power play sprang to life last week with two goals in both Friday and Saturday's games. Florida's specialty unit did not score a power-play goal during a four-game winless stretch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, but found paydirt four times last weekend. Michael Huntebrinker scored a power-play goal on Friday and Saturday and now leads the ECHL with seven tallies on the man-advantage.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com.

