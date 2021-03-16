Florida's Hildebrand Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Jake Hildebrand of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 8-14. It is the second time this season, and the fifth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Hildebrand went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old made 33 saves in a 4-2 win against South Carolina on Wednesday, turned aside all 29 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over the Stingrays on Friday and stopped 38 shots in a 3-2 win against Orlando on Saturday.

A native of Butler, Pennsylvania, Hildebrand is 10-2-2 in 15 appearances with the Everblades this season and leads the ECHL with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Hildebrand has seen action in 197 career ECHL games with Florida, Kalamazoo, Tulsa, Indy and Allen posting a record of 86-78-20 with seven shutouts, a 3.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He has also appeared in three career American Hockey League games with Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Hildebrand played four seasons at Michigan State University where he saw action in 133 career games, recording a 2.54 goals-against average to go along with a .921 save percentage. He also played three seasons in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.

Runner Up: Adam Carlson, Rapid City (2-0-0, 1.48 GAA, .962 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Stefanos Lekkas (Fort Wayne), Matt Ginn (Kansas City), Clint Windsor (Orlando) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.