Solar Bears, Pizza Hut of Central Florida Launch Teacher of the Month Program

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida have teamed up to launch a new program to recognize teachers and educators throughout the Greater Orlando area who go above and beyond in their classrooms and communities.

Beginning today, fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from February through May during the 2020-21 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year!

"Teachers play a vital and important role in the lives of all children, and this is why we are thrilled to be able to celebrate them this season through our partnership with Pizza Hut," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said.

"CFL Pizza is proud to partner with the Orlando Solar Bears to help celebrate our Central Florida teachers," Meghan Osborn, marketing director of Celebration Restaurant Group said. "Our educators have truly been heroes during this uncertain time, and we are excited to recognize their dedication and commitment to local students, their families and our communities."

