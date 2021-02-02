Mariners, Partners Team up to Thank Healthcare Workers

February 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have teamed up with local businesses to show their appreciation for Maine healthcare workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For four days in February, fans will have the opportunity to visit Mariners partner locations and sign the "Heroes Wall," sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. A large banner (the "Heroes Wall") will be present at Mariners partner locations for fans to sign and write messages of gratitude to doctors, nurses, and other frontline healthcare workers in local hospitals. The Mariners will donate one 2021-22 game ticket per signature to a local "healthcare heroes."

"There are so many people that have made the selfless act of caring for others first during this pandemic," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "Front-line medical workers are an amazing example of humanity helping each other. We want to honor their commitment to the well-being of our community and this 'Heroes Wall' is a small gesture to let them know we appreciate them."

There will be a total of four Heroes Wall events at the following Mariners partner locations: Jersey Mike's in Scarborough, The Rink at Thompson's Point in Portland, Nonesuch River Brewing in Scarborough, and Portland Pie Company in Scarborough. The Mariners will be on hand at each location for two hours. The first 100 participants (all locations included) will receive a Harvard Pilgrim water bottle, while supplies last. Fans are also encouraged to bring donations in the form of canned goods for the Good Shepherd Food bank that will be distributed to St. Luke's Food Pantry in Portland. In addition, Jersey Mike's is donating 10% of all sales during their event to Good Shepherd. All supporters who bring a canned goods donation will receive a ticket voucher to a 2021-22 Mariners game.

The complete schedule of Heroes Wall events is below:

Heroes Wall sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care:

Thursday, February 11th: Jersey Mike's in Scarborough (11 AM - 1 PM) featuring Head Coach Riley Armstrong

Saturday, February 13th: The Rink at Thompson's Point (1 PM - 3 PM) featuring Beacon the Puffin

Saturday, February 20th: Nonesuch River Brewing (12 PM - 2 PM) featuring Head Coach Riley Armstrong

Sunday, February 21st: Portland Pie Company in Scarborough (11 AM - 1 PM) featuring Mariners forward Ted Hart

"Harvard Pilgrim is honored to partner with the Maine Mariners on this project to show our appreciation for Maine's frontline healthcare workers," said Bill Whitmore, Vice President, Maine Market at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. "Throughout the pandemic, these men and women have been the true heroes, putting their lives on the line to help those in need and combat this deadly virus."

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members - and the communities we serve - to better health. Founded by doctors over 50 years ago, we're building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we're improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management. Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food - a cornerstone to better health and well-being.

The Mariners are one of 12 ECHL teams not participating in the 2020-21 season, and will return to play for the 2021-22 season. Season ticket packages (full, half, and 12-game mini plans), along with 10-ticket flex plans, are now on sale, starting at $170. Fans can call 833-GO-MAINE or email mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com to contact a sales representative. The Mariners online merchandise store has also re-opened, with the latest in Mariners merchandise, at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.