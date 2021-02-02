ECHL Transactions - February 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Alec Marsh, F

J.C. Campagna, F

Kansas City:

Sean Bonar, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Matt Marcinew, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Derian Plouffe, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add Zach Osburn, D returned from loan to Tucson

Add Sean Bonar, G returned from loan to Tucson

Orlando:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Dominic Cormier, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Matt Miller, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

