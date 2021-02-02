ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 2, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Alec Marsh, F
J.C. Campagna, F
Kansas City:
Sean Bonar, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Matt Marcinew, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Derian Plouffe, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Add Zach Osburn, D returned from loan to Tucson
Add Sean Bonar, G returned from loan to Tucson
Orlando:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Dominic Cormier, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Matt Miller, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Marcinew Returns to the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Weekly, February 2 - Wichita Thunder
- Wheeling's Watling Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Patrick Watling Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Wind Throwback Night this Saturday - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City's Greenfield Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Solar Bears, Pizza Hut of Central Florida Launch Teacher of the Month Program - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners, Partners Team up to Thank Healthcare Workers - Maine Mariners
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.