Patrick Watling Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

February 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Patrick Watling has been chosen as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for January 25-31.

Watling was a big contributor to Wheeling's offense last week, as he factored into the scoring on six of the team's eight goals in two games. On Saturday, Patrick assisted on the second and fourth markers, as the Nailers dropped a 5-4 decision at home against the Indy Fuel. Then, on Sunday, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native dished out a helper on all four strikes by his squad, as Wheeling came back to knock off Indy 4-3 in overtime on the road. Watling's final three assists were all of the primary variety, as he set up Hayden Hodgson, Joshua Winquist, and Cody Sylvester.

This is Patrick's fourth season of professional hockey, as he spent the majority of his first three seasons with the Orlando Solar Bears, in addition to 29 games with the Toronto Marlies and a pair of contests with the Tulsa Oilers. In Saturday's tilt, Watling eclipsed the 100-point mark for his pro career, and he is currently leading the Nailers in assists (9), points (12), and shots on goal (27). Before returning to the ECHL this year, Patrick played two seasons of university hockey at the University of New Brunswick.

On behalf of Patrick Watling, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Wheeling Nailers begin a five-game homestand this week, as they tangle with the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday and Friday at 7:10. A limited number of tickets are available for those games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.