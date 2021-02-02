Kansas City's Greenfield Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Greenfield of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 25-31.

Greenfield went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .970 in two appearances at Tulsa last week.

The 25-year-old made 28 saves in a 3-2 win on Thursday and stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory on Friday to record his first professional shutout.

A native of Parkland, Florida, Greenfield is 3-2-0 in five appearances with the Mavericks this season and ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Greenfield saw action in 53 career games at the University of Calgary where he posted an overall record of 32-16-2 with six shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Runner Up: Garret Sparks, Orlando (1-1-0, 1.52 GAA, .952 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Kyle Keyser (Jacksonville), Jake Kupsky (South Carolina) and Hayden Hawkey (Wheeling).

