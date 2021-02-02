Thunder Weekly, February 2

Wichita Thunder defense clamps down on the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hosted the Rapid City Rush for three games this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 29

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-0 L

Saturday, January 30

Rapid City at Wichita, 4-1 W

Sunday, January 31

Rapid City at Wichita, 5-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 3

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, February 5

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 6

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy tickets here

WICHITA

HOME: 5-3-1-0

AWAY: 4-0-0-0

OVERALL: 9-3-1-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 19 points, .731 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 8

Assists: Bobby McMann, 11

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 17

+/-: Jacob Graves, +15

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 30

TWO OF THREE - In their first meeting of the season, the Thunder knocked off Rapid City in two out of three contests this past weekend. Wichita will host Rapid City for four-straight at the end of the month before heading to the Black Hills at the beginning of April.

LEAGUE LEADERS - Matteo Gennaro and Bobby McMann continue to be near the top of the leaderboard for scoring through the first 13 games of the season. Gennaro is tied for third with 17 points, tied for third with 8 goals, and tied for 13th with 9 assists. McMann is sixth in the league in scoring with 16 points and leads all rookies in scoring.

RED HOT - Stefan Fournier tallied his first two-goal game of the season as well as his first multi-point outing. Fournier has points in five of his last six games.

BACK-TO-BACK - Beau Starrett had his best game on Sunday in terms of point production. He scored twice in the first period, which came just 15 seconds apart. It was his first multi-point game of the season and the two quickest goals scored back-to-back this season.

OMAHA - Evan Weninger finished off a strong January on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over Rapid City. He went 4-1-1 during the month with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. He has allowed just two goals or less in four of his six appearances while making at least 30 saves five times. The University of Omaha product is second in the league in goals-against and tied for the league-lead in save percentage.

FERRIS - Cam Clarke notched his first pro goal on Saturday night against the Rush. The rookie defenseman from Ferris State has been a solid addition to the Thunder since joining the team last March. He has 5 points (1g, 4a) and is a +12 so far this year.

DOUBLE - Jeremy McKenna has had a knack for scoring two points a game. McKenna has tallied five two-point contests, which has led to all of his scoring. The rookie out of Summerside, PEI has 10 points (4g, 6a) so far this season.

WOLVERINE - Hayden Lavigne started on Sunday and won in his ECHL debut. He stopped 39 of 41 shots he faced and made a terrific highlight reel save in the first period. He was signed in the offseason by Rapid City, so it made it fitting that he knocked off the Rush in a 5-2 victory.

SPECIAL - The Thunder power play finally connected on Sunday. Wichita went 1-for-3 on the man advantage, scoring a power play goal for the first time since January 10. The Thunder penalty kill stopped all four chances for the Rush. Wichita has now killed 12-straight penalties and hasn't allowed a power play goal in four games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Bobby McMann leads all rookies with 11 assists and first for rookies with 49 shots...Gordie Green and Jeremy McKenna are tied for sixth in points for rookies (10)...Jeremy McKenna is tied for the rookie lead in power play goals (2)...Mathieu Gagnon is fifth in penalty minutes for defensemen (30)...Wichita is 8-0-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita has outscored its opponent 15-7 in the second period...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-1-0-0 when tied after one...

