ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #110, South Carolina at Florida, on Jan. 30.

Neuber was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 19:41 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Neuber will miss Florida's games vs. Orlando (Feb. 5 and Feb. 6) and at South Carolina (Feb. 10, Feb. 12 and Feb. 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

