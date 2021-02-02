Wind Throwback Night this Saturday

February 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, proud affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to bring back Wichita Wind Throwback Night this coming Saturday as the Allen Americans come to town.

The team will be wearing a special themed Wichita Wind uniform, honoring the history of hockey in the Air Capital. Fans can start bidding on their favorite player's jersey beginning today at noon. The auction will end on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Join us for the game and get this great deal. Get four upper level tickets and an autographed Wichita Wind puck for just $40. Click here to request a package or contact the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

The Wichita Wind played at the Kansas Coliseum from 1980 to 1983. They were the feeder team of the Edmonton Oilers (1980-81 and 1981-82 seasons) and the New Jersey Devils (1982-83). The Wind played in the Central Hockey League and were coached by former Oilers bench boss John Muckler.

The Thunder heads to Allen on Wednesday to begin a three-game series this week against the Americans.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.