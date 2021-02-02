Rabbits Weekly

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits grabbed four out of six standings points on the weekend, capped with an emotional 2-0 win on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Swamp Rabbits forward Mike McNamee scored the empty net goal in the last minute before announcing his retirement from professional hockey the following day. McNamee now turns his focus to a progressing music career under the stage name "Boston Levi."

Ben Finkelstein forced overtime and extended Greenville's point streak to 11 on Friday night with a last minute, 6-on-4 power play goal.

JANUARY 31, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 2, ICEMEN 0

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits tied their franchise record for longest point streak at 12 in a 2-0 shutout win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The win marks the longest point streak in Greenville professional hockey history, surpassing the 1999-2000 Greenville Grrrowl. After a scoreless 40 minutes, Greenville broke the ice on a power play late into the final period. Swamp Rabbits forward Patrick Bajkov threw a shot on goal from the right circle and danced into the low-slot to bury his own rebound at 13:47.

In the final minute, Mike McNamee raced up ice and buried the empty net goal to complete Greenville's 2-0 shutout win at 19:41. Bednard's shutout marked his first of the season, and third in his professional career. The 12-game point streak is now shared with the 1993-94 Johnstown Chiefs before the franchise relocated to Greenville in 2010.

JANUARY 30, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 2, ICEMEN 3 (OT)

The Swamp Rabbits tied a Greenville professional hockey record by earning points in 11 consecutive games on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Jacksonville Icemen. Down 2-0 after 40 minutes, the Rabbits rallied with third period strikes by Anthony Rinaldi at 10:16 and Ben Finkelstein in the final minute on a 6-on-4 power play. Christopher Brown scored the overtime game-winner for the Icemen to conclude a 3-2 final.

JANUARY 29, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 3, SOLAR BEARS 4 (OT)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits extended their point streak to 10 games but fell to the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-3, in overtime. Brendan Connolly tallied twice for the Swamp Rabbits for his second multi-goal game of the season. Anthony Rinaldi also scored for the Bits at 12:29 of the second period.

Stay Thirsty, Swamp Rabbits fans! Join us on Thursday, February 4 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for "Thirsty Thursday's!" Enjoy $3 Natural Light's until puck drop.

COMMUNITY BITS

RABBITS VISIT THE BLOOD CONNECTION

On Tuesday, the Swamp Rabbits visited the Blood Connection Donor Center. Those who donate blood the week of January 31, 2021-February 6, 2021 can enter for a chance to win a Zoom call with Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord.

Share the love, help your neighbors and donate with The Blood Connection, the exclusive blood provider for ALL Upstate Hospitals! The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to host a blood bus outside Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, February 13 from 3-7 p.m.

The Upstate is full of heroes in the community who make an impact every day. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits recognize those who enrich the lives of everyone around them through volunteerism, education, service and more with the Hometown Hero program presented by AB Tree.

