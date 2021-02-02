Wheeling's Watling Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Patrick Watling of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 25-31.

Watling recorded six assists in two games against Indy last week.

The27-year-old picked up two assists in a 5-4 loss on Saturday and assisted on all four of Wheeling's goals in a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Watling has recorded 12 points (3g-9a) in 12 games with the Nailers this season.

Watling has totaled 101 points (33g-68a) in 115 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Orlando and Tulsa while adding three points (2g-1a) in 29 career games with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

He spent the last two seasons with the University of New Brunswick where he had 38 points (11g-27a) in 44 games. Prior to turning pro, Watling tallied 102 points (36g-66a) in 187 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Guelph and Soo.

On behalf of Patrick Watling, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Rob Bordson, Kansas City (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Joe Pendenza (Florida) and Brett Supinski (South Carolina).

