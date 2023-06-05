Solar Bears Nominated for Several Team Awards Ahead of 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas
June 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are thrilled to announce the team has been named finalists for several prestigious ECHL awards.
In recognition of their outstanding achievements during the 2022-23 season, the Solar Bears have been nominated for the Theme Night of the Year, Specialty Jersey of the Year, Ticket Department of the Year, and the Rising Star Award - Team Award of Excellence for Growth.
The winners of these awards will be announced at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by SponsorCX, which will take place on Wednesday, June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.
The Solar Bears are honored to be named finalists and look forward to the opportunity to bring home these prestigious awards.
Below is a full list of the awards to be presented and those nominated for the 2023 ECHL Team Awards.
