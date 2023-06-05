Gladiators Nominated for "Theme Night of the Year"
June 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. Today, the ECHL announced the finalists for the 2022-23 Team Awards, which will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, NV, on Wednesday, June 28
Amidst the categories and finalists, the Atlanta Gladiators were selected as one of five nominees for "Theme Night of the Year". The theme night the Gladiators were acknowledged for was "Believe in Blueland" which took place on December 16th, 2022, and paid homage to the previous NHL franchise in Atlanta, the Thrashers. Though the Gladiators fell in overtime to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, a jam-packed crowd of nearly 9,000 rejoiced in the one night only return of the Thrashers.
Upon entry to Gas South Arena, Gladiator fans were welcomed with Thrashers themed rally towels, and had the opportunity to purchase a variety of Thrasher merchandise throughout the night. Following the game's conclusion, the Thrasher themed jerseys the Gladiators wore were auctioned off to fans.
The four other finalists for the award of ECHL "Theme Night of the Year," are the Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Orlando Solar Bears, and Trois-Rivières Lions
The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.
