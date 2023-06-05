Florida Everblades Nominated for Multiple ECHL Team Awards

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have been nominated for multiple awards at the 2022-23 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The awards ceremony will take place at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 28.

The annual ECHL Team Awards recognize teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2022-23 season.

The Florida Everblades have been nominated for the following awards:

Community Service Team of the Year

Marketing Team of the Year

Group Sales - Aggregate

Group Sales - Year Over Year Growth

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate

"We are honored to be recognized by the ECHL for our efforts this season," said Craig Brush, President, and General Manager of the Florida Everblades. "These nominations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire front office staff."

The Florida Everblades are one of only a few teams to be nominated for multiple awards this year, highlighting their commitment to excellence.

"We are proud to represent Southwest Florida and our fans in these nominations," said Brush. "We look forward to continuing to provide top-notch entertainment and customer service to our community."

For more information about the ECHL Team Awards, visit echl.com/awards.

