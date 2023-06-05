ECHL Announces Finalists for 2022-23 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX

June 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







The ECHL announced on Monday the finalists for the 2022-23 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 28.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2022-23 Season. The awards and finalists are:

Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Florida Everblades Cincinnati Cyclones Allen Americans

Indy Fuel Florida Everblades Fort Wayne Komets

Kansas City Mavericks Jacksonville Icemen Rapid City Rush

Rapid City Rush Savannah Ghost Pirates Reading Royals

Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye Wichita Thunder

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award

Cincinnati Cyclones Atlanta Gladiators Cincinnati Cyclones

Kalamazoo Wings Maine Mariners Indy Fuel

South Carolina Stingrays Norfolk Admirals Kalamazoo Wings

Wichita Thunder Orlando Solar Bears Tulsa Oilers

Worcester Railers Trois-Rivières Lions Wichita Thunder

Broadcaster of the Year Media/PR Director of the Year Sales Professional of the Year

Rob Lippolis, Adirondack Andrew Mossbrooks, Cincinnati Kara Marshall, Cincinnati

Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Cam McGuire, Idaho Tim Vieira, Greenville

Mark Shelley, Greenville Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo Tyler Nordberg, Idaho

David Fine, Iowa Michael Keeley, Maine Ben Pulley, Indy

Cristiano Simonetta, Savannah Jason Mals, Wichita Miles Diede, Savannah

Sales Rookie of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Groups Sales - Aggregate

T.J. Scott, Kalamazoo Allen Americans Cincinnati Cyclones

Cavan Weggler, Maine Fort Wayne Komets Florida Everblades

Jordan Atkins, Savannah Orlando Solar Bears Indy Fuel

Maddie Recker, Toledo Rapid City Rush Jacksonville Icemen

Garrett Ward, Tulsa Savannah Ghost Pirates Toledo Walleye

Groups Sales - Year-over-Year Growth Ticke Department of Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of Year - Growth

Florida Everblades Cincinnati Cyclones Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Indy Fuel Florida Everblades Indy Fuel

Kalamazoo Wings Jacksonville Icemen Maine Mariners

Maine Mariners Savannah Ghost Pirates Norfolk Admirals

Norfolk Admirals Toledo Walleye Orlando Solar Bears

Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate Team Award of Excellence - Growth (Rising Star Award)

Florida Everblades Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Indy Fuel Maine Mariners

Jacksonville Icemen Norfolk Admirals

Savannah Ghost Pirates Orlando Solar Bears

Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions

ECHL Stories from June 5, 2023

