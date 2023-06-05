Admirals Nominated for Four ECHL Awards

NORFOLK, VA - The ECHL announced on Monday the finalists for the 2022-23 Team Awards. The awards will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

The Admirals front office department has been nominated for four team awards.

First, the Admirals are up for Theme Night of the Year. The 2022-23 season marked the inaugural launch of the Admirals City Series, presented by Langley Federal Credit Union and WAVY TV-10. The Admirals honored six cities in the Hampton Roads area (Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach) rebranding as that respective city for a selected weekend.

In addition, the Admirals are nominated for Ticket Department of the Year (Growth) and Group Sales (Year-over-Year Growth). Lastly, the club is up for the Rising Star Award (Team Award of Excellence - Growth).

"We are extremely honored to be nominated by the league for these awards," said Admirals Inside Sales Manager Casey Christensen. "Every person on the sales team worked tirelessly during the 2022-23 season to ensure that we hit or exceeded every sale goes that we set. We are so excited to continue our growth in this upcoming season!"

