Americans Finalists for Two League Awards

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), are proud to announce the team has been nominated for two postseason awards.

The team is a finalist for Specialty Jersey of the Year, and Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year.

The league awards will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 6 p.m. CT on June 28.

The Americans will begin their 15th season of professional hockey in North Texas this October. Home opening weekend will be on Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday October 29th against Atlanta. Both games will be televised locally on CW 33 in Dallas/Fort Worth.

