Keyrenter Property Mgmt. Named Presenting Sponsor of Icemen Esports Lounge
June 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Community First Igloo is pleased to announce that Keyrenter Property Management Jacksonville is now the official presenting sponsor of the brand-new Icemen Esports Gaming Lounge located inside the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville.
Keyrenter Property Management Jacksonville delivers proactive property management solutions in real-time, whether it is for single-family homes, condos, townhomes, apartments, or commercial properties. Keyrenter focuses on values, ethics, customer service, client satisfaction, innovation, quality and personal service that gets results.
"Keyrenter Jacksonville is ecstatic to be partnering with the Jacksonville Icemen. In our 25 years of real estate and property management experience, we have always enjoyed partnering with our local community and sports teams," said Keyrenter Vice President Dusty Feazell. "With this new partnership we hope to give more opportunities for young and old to embrace the fast-growing Esports world. We look to have this partnership for years to come."
Esports is short for electronic sports but does not mean that it pertains to only sports video games. Esports can be any competitive video game as long it turns online gaming into a spectator sport. Esports mimics the experience of watching a professional sporting event through organized formatting, engaging broadcasts and in-person events. Icemen Esports offers all ages the opportunity to join various leagues, and tournaments for some of their favorites games.
"We are extremely excited to have Keyrenter partner with us at Community First Igloo and our new Esports gaming arena,' said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "Esports is one of the fastest growing sports entities in the country and around the globe. Keyrenter's goals align with ours, and we are both so proud to be able to offer the exciting world of Esports to our community."
Zawyer Sports & Entertainment owns and operates several sports franchises and facilities, including the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Community First Igloo. The Igloo is a newly renovated ice facility, which includes two sheets of ice, a restaurant and bar, an Esports Gaming Arena and the world's first Giant Bobblehead Hall of Fame! The facility, which is close to wrapping up renovations, is also home to youth and adult hockey programs, figure skating, public skating and the official training facility of the Jacksonville Icemen.
