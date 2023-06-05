Reading Royals Named Finalist for 2022-23 "Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year" Team Award

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Monday their finalist selection for "Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year" at the 2022-23 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The awards will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 28.

The Royals received the finalist selection for their Winter Wonderland event held in December and January of the 2022-23 season. The event featured public skates at Santander Arena for residents of the city of Reading. The event included 30 time slots all together and put groups of up to 45 people on the ice at a time. The event accrued over 1,000 participants across the 30 public skates.

"It was great to see the amount of support from the city of Reading and local sponsors in the surrounding community.," said Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk. "The participation levels were off the charts, and our December dates were all filled within 24 hours of releasing the promotion. Seeing the community come together and support such a great initiative is a testament to the great people we have here in Reading, PA. We are all excited about continuing the partnership and hope to bring the event to city residents for years to come."

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2022-23 Season. The Royals are joined by the Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Rapid City Rush, and Wichita Thunder in the award category.

