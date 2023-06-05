Swamp Rabbits Earn Four Finalist Nods for 2022-23 ECHL Team Awards Presented by Sponsorcx

June 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







SHREWSBURY, NJ - The ECHL announced on Monday the finalists for the 2022-23 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 28.

The Swamp Rabbits earned a total of four nominations, including two team-wide and two individual nods.

Greenville finds itself up for Ticket Department of the Year for Growth and the league's Rising Star Award. The Rising Star Award is presented to recognize excellence in overall growth during the 2022-23 season.

Mark Shelley, the Director of Communications & Team Services/Broadcaster, earns finalist honors for ECHL Broadcaster of the Year following his second season behind the microphone for the Swamp Rabbits.

Executive Vice President Tim Vieira is a finalist for the Sales Professional of the Year Award. Vieira receives the honor prior to his fourth season in Greenville.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.