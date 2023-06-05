Ghost Pirates Named Finalists for Seven 2022-23 ECHL Awards
June 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have been named finalists in seven categories for the 2022-23 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on June 28.
The Ghost Pirates have been nominated for Marketing Team of the Year, Specialty Jersey of the Year, Ticket Department of the Year and Team Award of Excellence.
Director of Ticket Sales and Operations Miles Diede has been nominated for Sales Professional of the Year; Account Executive Jordan Atkins has been named a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year. In addition, Director of Broadcasting and Communications Cristiano Simonetta has been nominated for Broadcaster of the Year.
"On behalf of the Zawyer Sports organization, we are proud of the hard work, passion and dedication our staff showed for our first-year team. The league records we set for season ticket sales and sellouts in one season (33 out of 36 home games) result from their efforts," Zawyer Sports President Bob Ohrablo said. "We are excited that the league has recognized the Ghost Pirates' successes with these nominations!"
Savannah leads all ECHL teams in award nominations with seven; The full list of awards and finalists can be found below.
Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Florida Everblades Cincinnati Cyclones Allen Americans
Indy Fuel Florida Everblades Fort Wayne Komets
Kansas City Mavericks Jacksonville Icemen Rapid City Rush
Rapid City Rush Savannah Ghost Pirates Reading Royals
Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye Wichita Thunder
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award
Cincinnati Cyclones Atlanta Gladiators Cincinnati Cyclones
Kalamazoo Wings Maine Mariners Indy Fuel
South Carolina Stingrays Norfolk Admirals Kalamazoo Wings
Wichita Thunder Orlando Solar Bears Tulsa Oilers
Worcester Railers Trois-Rivières Lions Wichita Thunder
Broadcaster of the Year Media/PR Director of the Year Sales Professional of the Year
Rob Lippolis, Adirondack Andrew Mossbrooks, Cincinnati Kara Marshall, Cincinnati
Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Cam McGuire, Idaho Tim Vieira, Greenville
Mark Shelley, Greenville Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo Tyler Nordberg, Idaho
David Fine, Iowa Michael Keeley, Maine Ben Pulley, Indy
Cristiano Simonetta, Savannah Jason Mals, Wichita Miles Diede, Savannah
Sales Rookie of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Groups Sales - Aggregate
T.J. Scott, Kalamazoo Allen Americans Cincinnati Cyclones
Cavan Weggler, Maine Fort Wayne Komets Florida Everblades
Jordan Atkins, Savannah Orlando Solar Bears Indy Fuel
Maddie Recker, Toledo Rapid City Rush Jacksonville Icemen
Garrett Ward, Tulsa Savannah Ghost Pirates Toledo Walleye
Groups Sales - Year-over-Year Growth Ticket Department of Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of Year - Growth
Florida Everblades Cincinnati Cyclones Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel Florida Everblades Indy Fuel
Kalamazoo Wings Jacksonville Icemen Maine Mariners
Maine Mariners Savannah Ghost Pirates Norfolk Admirals
Norfolk Admirals Toledo Walleye Orlando Solar Bears
Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate Team Award of Excellence - Growth (Rising Star Award)
Florida Everblades Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel Maine Mariners
Jacksonville Icemen Norfolk Admirals
Savannah Ghost Pirates Orlando Solar Bears
Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions
