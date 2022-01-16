Solar Bears Earn Point in Rally, But Fall 4-3 in OT to Nailers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored twice within the final five minutes of regulation to tie the game at 3-3, but the Orlando Solar Bears (18-13-2-0) came up short in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers (17-14-1-0) on Sunday afteroon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Langan scored his first of the afternoon on the power play as he snuck a shot underneath the crossbar past Stefanos Lekkas at 15:35 of the third period, then scored on a delayed penalty at 18:37. Odeen Tufto assisted on both of Langan's goals.

Dylan Fitze got Orlando on the board with an early goal in the second period, for his fourth tally of the week.

Brad Barone took the overtime loss, his first of the season, with a 22-save effort.

Wheeling's Justin Almeida finished the day with three points (2g-1a), including the overtime-winner.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

WHL Goal: Félix Paré (6) at 19:46. Assisted by Justin Almeida.

SHOTS: ORL 15, WHL 10

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Dylan Fitze (5) at 2:22. Assisted by Alexey Lipanov and Hunter Fejes.

WHL Goal: Justin Almeida (13) at 10:39. Assisted by Chris Ortiz.

SHOTS: ORL 17, WHL 11

3rd Period

WHL Goal: Chris Ortiz (7) at 2:44. Assisted by Brendan Harris and Jared Cockrell.

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (3) [PP] at 15:35. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Luke McInnis.

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (4) at 18:37. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Tyler Bird.

SHOTS: ORL 7, WHL 4

Overtime

WHL Goal: Justin Almeida (14) [PP] at 2:32. Assisted by Josh Maniscalco and Chris Ortiz.

SHOTS: ORL 1, WHL 1

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 22-for-26

WHL: Stefanos Lekkas, 37-for-40

NOTABLES:

Orlando went 1-1-1-0 (.500) against Wheeling in the regular season series.

The Solar Bears finished the week at 2-1-1-0.

Orlando's home record is now 11-4-1-0 (.719).

Tufto has a three-game point streak (1g-5a).

Alexey Lipanov assisted on Fitze's goal, in his first game back since Nov. 12 at Jacksonville following his activation from the injured reserve earlier in the day.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Maine Mariners beginning on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20.

