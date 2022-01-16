Smith Scores Late Goal for Heartlanders to Bury Indy, 2-1

Indianapolis, IN - Jake Smith scored for the 5th straight game and snapped a wrister from the bottom of the right circle in with 68 seconds to go, the game-winning goal that provided the Heartlanders a 2-1 win over the division rival Indy Fuel Sunday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Smith has scored in five straight games (8g, 5a) and broke over the right-wing line for the game-winning strike. Looking net front, he threw an extreme angle shot in for his first ECHL game-winning marker. Corbin Kaczperski blocked 28 shots in the win and Iowa is now riding a franchise-best five-game point streak (3-0-2-0).

Derek Whitmore scored the game's opening goal with 13:41 to go in the second, his first professional goal in 1444 days. The 11th year professional has scored 104 career goals in North America combined between the AHL and ECHL. He toe-dragged the puck between his legs and backhanded it in through the legs of the netminder at the right doorstep.

CJ Eick tied the game for Indy at even strength with 7:40 to go. In a scoreless first period, Corbin Kaczperski blocked nine shots and stopped Indy's only power-play chance.

Thomas Sigouin took the loss with 18 saves.

The Heartlanders continue a five-game road trip at Indy Sun., Jan. 16 at 2:00 p.m. The road trip continues with a contest at Toledo Fri., Jan. 21 at 6:15 p.m., and games at Wheeling Sat., Jan. 22 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 23 at 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

