Everblades and Gladiators to Tussle Three Times

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' current three-game road trip will conclude with a quick trip to Duluth, Ga. for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Atlanta Gladiators on Monday. The single game will get underway at 12:30 pm. Following the leaguewide ECHL All-Star Break January 18-20, the Everblades will return home for a pair of games on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22, as Blades and Gladiators shift the action to Hertz Arena.

Also on Monday, Blake Winiecki will represent the Everblades in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville. The ECHL's leading scorer, Winiecki will enjoy his first-ever ECHL All-Star selection. Monday's All-Star contest is slated for 7:30 pm in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and will air exclusively on NHL Network.

Monday, January 17

Florida Everblades at Atlanta Gladiators - Gas South Arena - 12:30 pm

ECHL All-Star Classic - VyStar Memorial Arena - 7:30 pm

Friday, January 21

Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades - Hertz Arena - 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 22

Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades - Hertz Arena - 7:00 pm

LAST WEEK IN REVIEW: The visiting Everblades split a pair of contests against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, trading a pair of 3-1 decisions. Florida took the opener on Friday night, scoring three unanswered goals after spotting the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead less that two minutes into the game. John McCarron, Jake McLaughlin and Levko Koper each scored for the victors. Greenville bounced back on Saturday, jumping out to a 2-0 first period lead before the teams traded third period goals. ECHL All-Star and league point leader Blake Winiecki picked up the Blades' only tally, registering his 99th professional goal midway through the final stanza.

McCARRON SITS ATOP MOUNT EVERBLADE: Everblade Captain John McCarron earned an assist on Blake Winiecki's third-period goal in Saturday's 3-1 setback at Greenville, raising his career totals to 319 regular-season points and 365 points including playoffs, matching the franchise's career records that he now shares with Reggie Berg (1999-2007). McCarron is just one point shy of taking sole possession of the organization's career records for regular-season and overall points.

WINIECKI HEADS TO MONDAY'S ALL-STAR GAME: The ECHL announced last Monday that Everblades forward Blake Winiecki was selected to compete in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Florida. The game is scheduled for Monday, January 17 at 7:30 pm inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. It will be Winiecki's first appearance in an ECHL All-Star event in his career. The fourth year Everblade leads the ECHL with 40 points and he ranks third in the league with 23 assists. Winiecki's success this season included Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of Nov. 1-7. The Lakeville, Minnesota product now has 99 career pro goals, including playoffs, leaving him one marker shy of the century mark for his pro career.

THIS WEEK'S SLATE: The Everblades and Atlanta Gladiators will play three times, meeting up in Duluth, Georgia Monday afternoon at 12:30, before the series shifts to Hertz Arena following the ECHL All-Star Break. The South Division rivals will square off Friday night at 7:30 pm and Saturday evening at 7:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators, the Gladiators have called Duluth, Georgia home since 2003, when they were originally known as the Gwinnett Gladiators, before changing their moniker to Atlanta Gladiators in 2015. The Glads have won three South Division championships (2005-06, 2011-12 and 2012-13) and won a conference title in 2005-06, while calling Gas South Arena home since 2003.

THE SERIES: Florida and Atlanta have met seven times this season, with the Everblades posting a 4-1-2-0 record. After a 3-2 overtime setback on November 14, the Blades took four of five from the Glads from December 15 through January 1, before Atlanta claimed another 3-2 overtime triumph in the teams' last meeting on January 2.

