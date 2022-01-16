Steelheads Blank Grizz 6-0

West Valley City, Utah - AJ White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk each scored 2 goals and Colton Point saved all 25 shots as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-0 in front of 8500 on Guns N Hoses night at Maverik Center.

AJ White scored 3:54 into the game on a 4 on 3 power play as the Steelheads led 1-0. White scored again 3:46 into the second period to make it a 2-0 game. Aksiantsiuk scored on a breakaway 8:46 into the second period as Idaho led 3-0 after 2 periods.

Zack Andrusiak, Aksiantsiuk and Shawn McBride each scored a 3rd period goal for the Steelheads. Idaho had 2 power play goals and 2 shorthanded goals as they ended Utah's 6 game home winning streak.

The big crowd of 8500 was the largest crowd at Maverik Center for a Grizzlies game since 9,345 attended Utah's 3-2 overtime win over Idaho on April 6, 2019. In that game Utah forward Caleb Herbert scored his 32nd goal of the season for the game winner 1:06 into OT.

Forward Nick Henry and defenseman Andrew Nielsen were each in the Grizzlies lineup after they were reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Idaho goaltender Colton Point got his 2nd career pro shutout. He shut out Utah on February 29, 2020. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 21 of 27 in the loss.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous led Utah with 8 shots on goal. He will represent the Grizzlies in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Game on Monday, January 17th in Jacksonville.

The rubber match of the 3 game series is on Monday, January 17th at 1:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. It's Superhero day where the Grizzlies are wearing Marvel themed specialty jerseys.

3 stars

1. Colton Point (Idaho) - 25 save shutout.

2. AJ White (Idaho) - 2 goals.

3. Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (Idaho) - 2 goals.

