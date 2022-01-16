ECHL Transactions - January 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 16, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Brady Fleurent, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Smith, F returned from loan to Springfield [1/15]

Allen:

Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled by Seattle

Atlanta:

Add Derek Nesbitt, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G loaned to Abbotsford

Fort Wayne:

Add Luke Richardson, G added as EBUG

Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Abbotsford

Iowa:

Add Derek Whitmore, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ben Churchfield, G added as EBUG

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Kaid Oliver, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG

Add Alexei Lipanov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ian Parker, F placed on reserve

Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)

Wichita:

Delete Christian Hausinger, D traded to Florida

Worcester:

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Feasey, F placed on reserve

