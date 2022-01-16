ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 16, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Brady Fleurent, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Smith, F returned from loan to Springfield [1/15]
Allen:
Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG
Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled by Seattle
Atlanta:
Add Derek Nesbitt, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Matt Gomercic, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G loaned to Abbotsford
Fort Wayne:
Add Luke Richardson, G added as EBUG
Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Abbotsford
Iowa:
Add Derek Whitmore, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ben Churchfield, G added as EBUG
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Kaid Oliver, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG
Add Alexei Lipanov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ian Parker, F placed on reserve
Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)
Wichita:
Delete Christian Hausinger, D traded to Florida
Worcester:
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Feasey, F placed on reserve
