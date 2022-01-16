Oilers Shutout by Americans
January 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell to Allen 8-0 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Eric Roy opened the scoring with a five-on-three, power-play goal 12:52 in. Spencer Asuchak doubled Allen's lead on the same power play 44 seconds after.
Roy scored his second of the game exactly four minutes into the middle frame. 1:40 past the midway mark of the game, Jake Leppared made it a 4-0 Allen lead. Chad Cosetllo followed up with back-to-back goals 16:22 and 19:14 into the second period, bringing the score 6-0 in Allen's favor.
Gavin Gould made it a 7-0 Allen lead 55 seconds into the final frame. Branden Troock closed the scoring with 7:05 remaining in the third period, closing the score 8-0.
The Oilers head into the All-Star break. Fans can watch Jack Doremus on NHL Network tomorrow, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT
