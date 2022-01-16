Oilers Shutout by Americans

January 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell to Allen 8-0 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Eric Roy opened the scoring with a five-on-three, power-play goal 12:52 in. Spencer Asuchak doubled Allen's lead on the same power play 44 seconds after.

Roy scored his second of the game exactly four minutes into the middle frame. 1:40 past the midway mark of the game, Jake Leppared made it a 4-0 Allen lead. Chad Cosetllo followed up with back-to-back goals 16:22 and 19:14 into the second period, bringing the score 6-0 in Allen's favor.

Gavin Gould made it a 7-0 Allen lead 55 seconds into the final frame. Branden Troock closed the scoring with 7:05 remaining in the third period, closing the score 8-0.

The Oilers head into the All-Star break. Fans can watch Jack Doremus on NHL Network tomorrow, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.