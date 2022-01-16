Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers: January 16, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (18-13-1-0) conclude their three-in-three set against the Wheeling Nailers (16-14-1-0) today at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Wheeling, with each team having earned a victory through the first two games.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to start today for the Solar Bears - the goaltender had won his previous four straight starts before Saturday's loss, and leads the ECHL with a .934 save percentage.

Orlando is 13-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Alexey Lipanov has been activated from the injured reserve and will dress for the first time since Nov. 12 at Jacksonville. In his first full season, Lipanov set a team rookie record with six power-play goals.

The Solar Bears have scored at least one goal in the first period of their last six games; Orlando is 15-4-1-0 when scoring a goal in the opening frame.

Odeen Tufto has four points (1g-2a) in his first two games with the Solar Bears.

Wheeling has the second-highest penalty minute average in the ECHL this season, at 18.61 minutes per game.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Maine Mariners beginning on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20.

