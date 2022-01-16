Americans Blank Oilers 8-0

January 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans react after a score against the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans react after a score against the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon 8-0 for their first shutout of the season.

Eric Roy's first period power play goal would be all the Americans would need. His goal would be the eventual game winner. Roy had two goals on Sunday afternoon, his fourth and fifth goals of the season finishing a +4 for the game.

"We didn't sleep very well last night after the ending in Kansas City," noted Roy. "We were due to put together a complete game. Our offense finally came together, and Lavigne (Hayden) played great in net to get the shutout."

Chad Costello had his biggest game of the season with two goals and three assists. With the five-point game Costello is now third overall in the league in scoring with 36 points.

"With a tough schedule this weekend, we are very proud of our effort tonight," noted Chad Costello. "When we play as a team like today, we are hard to beat. Great goaltending, good defense, and a potent offense. Everyone contributed."

Spencer Asuchak also had a five-point night with a goal and four assists. He moves into the top 20 in scoring at 18th overall with 29 points.

Americans goalie Hayden Lavigne stopped all 27 shots he faced for the first Americans shutout of the season.

"A much better performance all the way around," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "It was great to see Hayden Lavigne get the shutout. He's really been playing well of late. Chad Costello had a huge night with five points and plus 5. Our power play got our momentum going with two power play goals in just over a minute."

Before the game on Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Kraken recalled goaltender Antoine Bibeau. He will join the Kraken in time for their game tomorrow afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Americans continue the road trip next weekend with three games against the Mountain Division leading Utah Grizzlies. The Americans return home on January 26th against Rapid City.

