Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 4:05 PM

January 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defend the goal against the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans defend the goal against the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon in the third game of three this week between the two clubs. The Americans have lost three straight games to Tulsa, dropping a 2-1 overtime game on Friday night in Tulsa. The Oilers lead the season series 2-1-1.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 26, 7:05 pm against the Rapid City Rush. TICKETS

Another Extra Session Loss: The Allen Americans dropped their fourth straight game, losing to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night 3-2 in a shootout at Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City. The Americans blew a 2-0 lead. The Mavericks scored the tying goal midway through the third period as Ryan Galt got in front of the Allen defense for his first of the season, a shorthanded goal to even the score and send the Americans to overtime for the second night in a row. In the shootout, Kansas City cashed in on both of their opportunities while the Americans went 0-for-2 in the extra session. Americans netminder Hayden Lavigne with a solid outing stopping 37 shots.

Troock with a two-point night: Americans forward Branden Troock had a goal and an assist on Saturday night in the Americans 3-2 shootout loss to Kansas City. The former NHL Draft Pick broke a two-game drought. He's fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points.

Kneen Makes Charlotte Debut: Americans second year defenseman Nolan Kneen made his Charlotte debut on Saturday night with the Checkers and had the primary assist on Scott Wilson's 11th goal of the season. It was his first AHL point. Luke Henman was also in the lineup on Saturday night and had two assists in the Checkers 8-3 thrashing of the Texas Stars.

12 and Counting: The Allen Americans gave up another shorthanded goal on Saturday night, their 12th allowed this season. That's the most of any team in the ECHL.

Milestone Approaching: Americans forward Branden Troock is one assist away from 100 for his professional career. Troock's helper on Jack Comb's ninth of the season on Saturday night was his 99th pro assist.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-6-2

Away: 7-5-1-1

Overall: 13-11-3-1

Last 10: 7-3-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (13) Chad Costello

Assists: (18) Chad Costello

Points: (31) Chad Costello

+/-: (+7) Kris Myllari and Jack Combs

PIM: (48) Spencer Asuchak and Darian Skeoch

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 10-7-0-1

Away: 7-6-0-0

Overall: 17-13-0-1

Last 10: 6-4-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (17) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (15) Dougie Lagrone

Points: (31) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+17) Mike McKee

PIM: (48) Jimmy Soper

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.